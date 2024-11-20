Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 102,159 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 961,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after buying an additional 65,844 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 398,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

OBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

