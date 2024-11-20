Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on OESX

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.