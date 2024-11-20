Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Insider Activity at Orrstown Financial Services
In related news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $151,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at $789,568.14. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $774.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.
Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.
Orrstown Financial Services Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orrstown Financial Services
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.