Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,563 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 273.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Activity at Orrstown Financial Services

In related news, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $151,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,877 shares in the company, valued at $789,568.14. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $774.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.90 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.