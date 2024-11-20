Owen Wilson Sells 13,000 Shares of REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$236.67 ($154.69), for a total value of A$3,076,723.00 ($2,010,930.07).
Owen Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Owen Wilson sold 2,000 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$247.82 ($161.97), for a total value of A$495,634.00 ($323,943.79).
REA Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.
REA Group Company Profile
REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.
