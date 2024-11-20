Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.10.
Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently -419.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.