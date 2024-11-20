Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently -419.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

About Oxford Square Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

