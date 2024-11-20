Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ECOW opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.