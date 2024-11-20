Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Down 5.9% in October

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ECOW opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
See Also
