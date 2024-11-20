Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Financial Contrast

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 15.07% N/A N/A Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.68 $4.85 million $0.92 10.22 Community Capital Bancshares $15.03 million 1.72 $4.07 million $3.22 6.21

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Community Capital Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pacific Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares. Community Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacific Valley Bancorp beats Community Capital Bancshares on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

