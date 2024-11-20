Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

