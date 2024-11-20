Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$21.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

PXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

TSE PXT opened at C$15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.91. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.33 and a 12-month high of C$28.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,115.00. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.05 per share, with a total value of C$52,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,804 shares of company stock worth $705,285. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

