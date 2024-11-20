Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.70 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 280.60 ($3.56). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 283.60 ($3.60), with a volume of 1,426,182 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.44) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,772.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 299.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

