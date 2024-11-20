Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after buying an additional 577,445 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

