Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Popular alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Popular by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,403.40. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at $325,569.72. This represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.