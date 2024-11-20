Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Prada Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Prada stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.05.
About Prada
