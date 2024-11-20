Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSYFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Prada Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Prada stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. Prada has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

