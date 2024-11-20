Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$92.85 and traded as low as C$86.50. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$87.64, with a volume of 45,583 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$123.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.90.

The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director David Williams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.01, for a total transaction of C$350,035.00. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.49, for a total transaction of C$530,779.18. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

