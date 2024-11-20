Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 12,340 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $876,633.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,325,618.56. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $359,334.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,092.34. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,893. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $8,798,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,371,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

