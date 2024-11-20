PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PROG alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PROG by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

PROG stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

View Our Latest Report on PROG

Insider Activity at PROG

In other news, Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $172,103.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,138.80. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,518.80. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.