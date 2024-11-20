Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.70. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $251.49 and a 1-year high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.