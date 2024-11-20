Q1 Earnings Estimate for Monroe Capital Issued By B. Riley

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Monroe Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monroe Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at $104,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

