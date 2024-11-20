Q3 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Decreased by Roth Capital

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Roth Capital currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Aegis lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 0.79. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $665.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,040.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

