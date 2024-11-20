RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $322.51 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.36.
About RBC Bearings
