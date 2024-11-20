Reid Hoffman Sells 537,837 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,947,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,633.56. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $4,703,815.53.
- On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $4,596,610.02.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00.
- On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
AUR stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
