Reid Hoffman Sells 537,837 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,947,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,633.56. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $4,703,815.53.
  • On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $4,596,610.02.
  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

