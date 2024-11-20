Reid Hoffman Sells 537,837 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 537,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,947,346.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,633.56. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,181,400 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $6,615,840.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Reid Hoffman sold 856,797 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $4,703,815.53.

On Friday, November 8th, Reid Hoffman sold 829,713 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $4,596,610.02.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,796,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

