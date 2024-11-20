Reviewing Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -6.20% -0.65% -0.59% AvePoint -2.36% -3.16% -1.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 AvePoint 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and AvePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tuya presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 69.81%. AvePoint has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 20.34%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than AvePoint.

Volatility and Risk

Tuya has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuya and AvePoint”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $260.44 million 3.08 -$60.31 million ($0.03) -53.00 AvePoint $271.83 million 11.38 -$21.50 million ($0.05) -331.33

AvePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AvePoint beats Tuya on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

