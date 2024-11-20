Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REXR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 135.77%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

