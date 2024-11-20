Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 149,408 shares trading hands.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12.
About Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L)
Richland Resources Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the mining, distribution, and sale of colored gemstones. The company was formerly known as TanzaniteOne Limited. Richland Resources Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
