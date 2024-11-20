RM (LON:RM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.70 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 76.01 ($0.96). RM shares last traded at GBX 79.25 ($1.01), with a volume of 28,109 shares traded.

RM Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

