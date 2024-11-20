Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Stock

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BTDR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.