Royce & Associates LP Acquires 22,356 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $309,208.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,498.14. The trade was a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

