Royce & Associates LP Acquires 310,321 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 102.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,321 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 16.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Standard BioTools by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Standard BioTools by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

LAB opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Standard BioTools Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $562.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,775,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,618,015.15. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

