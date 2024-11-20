Royce & Associates LP Acquires 6,806 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Employers worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Employers by 983.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 45.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Employers in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Employers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Employers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.19 million. Employers had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

