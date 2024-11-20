Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in MaxCyte by 33.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $80,161.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,118 shares in the company, valued at $998,427.78. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,374 shares of company stock worth $233,797 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MaxCyte

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.