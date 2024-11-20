Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 155.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,911,000 after buying an additional 518,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.71. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $109.22.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

