Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 12.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,831.78. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 27,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $3,110,347.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,964,115.56. This trade represents a 7.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.