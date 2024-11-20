Royce & Associates LP Buys 312 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 20.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 46.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $94.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $253,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $291,020.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,037.64. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,960 shares of company stock worth $1,535,673. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

