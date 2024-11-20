Royce & Associates LP Buys 37,130 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of CVR Energy worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,020,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,379,000 after purchasing an additional 85,773 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,889,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $333,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

