Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 42,000 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VITL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,789,245.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,531,574.43. This represents a 7.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

