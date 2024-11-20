Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.44% of Olympic Steel worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1,020.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 62.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $435.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

