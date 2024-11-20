Royce & Associates LP Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,620,000 after buying an additional 122,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,225,000 after acquiring an additional 99,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 70.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,295 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

APOG stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile



Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

