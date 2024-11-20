Royce & Associates LP Has $1.59 Million Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.85.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.50%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $114,532.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $443,602.98. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

