Royce & Associates LP Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXSM. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,971,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after buying an additional 203,802 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $11,036,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 520,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 52.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.