Royce & Associates LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after purchasing an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 160,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 150,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,061.14. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $2,114,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,973.24. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,590 shares of company stock worth $3,055,488. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

