Royce & Associates LP Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $156.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

