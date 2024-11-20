Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Scholastic worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 47.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $682.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.49 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

