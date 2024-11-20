Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,884 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 460.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $721,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 838,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 435,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 35,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of ALTG opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $235.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.53%.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $71,372.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,877.59. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Further Reading

