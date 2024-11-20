Royce & Associates LP Purchases 6,256 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 137.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

