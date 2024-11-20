Royce & Associates LP Purchases 64,353 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $15.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.71 million, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

