Royce & Associates LP Purchases 77,232 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,232 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Payoneer Global worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth about $3,106,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 645,887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $77,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,197,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,914,237.12. This trade represents a 17.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658,000 shares of company stock worth $78,524,500. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

