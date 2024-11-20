Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE FIX opened at $474.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $185.83 and a one year high of $474.73.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,746 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.