Royce & Associates LP Sells 19,500 Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.36% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 334,195 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BIOX stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bioceres Crop Solutions ( NASDAQ:BIOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

BIOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.