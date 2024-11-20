Royce & Associates LP Sells 9,989 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 99.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Monro by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Monro Trading Down 2.4 %

Monro stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $842.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monro

Monro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.