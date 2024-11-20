Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357,624 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manitex International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Manitex International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manitex International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.80 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Manitex International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

